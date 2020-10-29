Lagos govt okays full reopening of schools Monday

The Lagos State government has directed all public and private primary and secondary schools in the state to re-open and continue with their academic activities from next Monday, November 2nd.

It also asked students in public schools who stay in hostels to resume a day earlier, Sunday.

The state Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, made the announcement in a statement made available by the Head of Public Affairs of the ministry, Mr Kayode Abayomi, on Thursday.

She said the year 2020 had been an unprecedented one as it has witnessed frequent school closures and disruption of academic activities.

While praying and hoping for a steady academic calendar subsequently, she advised students to take their studies more seriously in a bid to recover for the lost period.

She, however, reaffirmed that the state government would continue to give priority to their safety and that of their parents and members of staff across the state.

