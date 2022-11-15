Delta Attorney General underscores importance of ICT in justice delivery system

Delta State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Isaiah Bozimo Esq has described skills in Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) as vital in ensuring an effective justice delivery system in the state.

Bozimo stated this in Asaba while declaring open a two-week capacity-building workshop on practical training on ICT knowledge for legal and non-legal staff of the State Ministry of Justice.

He said that the Ministry of Justice had been undertaking several reforms and institutional changes, adding that it was a result of the initiative that the staff of the Ministry needed to acquire ICT skills and knowledge.

Bozimo also noted that the essence of the training was to ensure that the officers had the ICT and computer skills they needed to drive the institutional changes that were being introduced in the ministry.

The Attorney-General said that at the end of the training each of the participants would undergo certification and examination to ensure that they had imbibed what they learnt and to effectively implement them in their work.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Rexous Technologies Ltd., Mr Kelechi Oboti who was the lead facilitator, said that the company was established to provide ICT capacity building on technologies and services for administrators, managers, industry workers, students and members of the public who would request for their support in ICT knowledge and skills.

In their separate remarks, some participants including Mr Erheriene Efoda who is an assistant director at the Ogwuashi-Uku Zonal Office of the Ministry and Mrs Magwe-Fani Ibeh of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP) said that at the end of the practical training they would be able to use computers effectively for administrative functions.

They stated that the knowledge would assist them to deliver more effectively in the justice delivery of the state, adding that they were being trained in Microsoft word, Excel, PowerPoint and Graphic Designs among other areas.

Mr Efoda and Mrs Ibeh said the training would also enhance their knowledge of the use of the internet for official communication, stressing that the justice ministry required more research.

