Overland Airline resumes flight in Dutse International Airport

The Jigawa state government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with a private airline operator for the commencement of scheduled flight operations from Dutse to Abuja.

This was disclosed by the JIgawa state governor, Badaru Abubakar at Dutse International Airport while fielding questions from Tribune Online.

He said the state government deemed it necessary to put the airport into proper use so that what the government invested in providing is not be continuously wasted.

The governor who was represented by his deputy, Malam Umar Namadi Danmodi explained that “having been endowed with various Agricultural outputs and animals products, the state has so many things to export to other parts of Nigeria and abroad.”

According to him “this will improve the businesses in the state and so many important things will come to the state and so many things will also go to the Overland Air Nigeria.”

He added that “All the agreements entered with the air company will be implemented accordingly and the governor has promised to sustain the flight.”

The deputy governor maintained that the state government will do everything possible to talk to the neighbouring states and investors to patronize the flight.

Namadi said the Jigawa state government would abide by all agreements entered into in order to sustain the service of the airline, “government will provide a level playground to ensure that the airline renders its services effectively in order to boost business activities and encourage tourism and provide job opportunities for Jigawa state citizens.”

