Delegates must shun vote-buying for national development ― Retired Army General

As major political parties gear up for national primaries to select their flag bearers, delegates, especially those in the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been urged to shun votes selling or compromising their franchise in the interest of national development.

The appeal was made by a security expert and retired Major General, Pat Agem-Vingir during his contributions to a virtual political discussion of the Osinbajo Think Tank Group themed ‘Think Osinbajo.’

He appealed to delegates to vote their conscience during the forthcoming national primaries, urging them to shun money bag politicians in the interest of peace and national unity

The retired Major General who described Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as the most prepared presidential aspirant in the ruling APC appealed to delegates to think about the future of their children while casting their vote.

“I appeal to delegates to think about your children and grandchildren. Think of what kind of Nigeria you want to bequeath to them, rather than the money bags might give you,” he said.

He noted that from what he has seen, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has never failed in his given mandates and is most fit for the job, adding that “I have known Professor Yemi Osinbajo for over 30 years now and I can boldly say he is the most prepared among all candidates. He is intelligent, diligent, bold. He has the presence of the mind and he knows how to build his network and teams.”

Vingir, a TV host, publisher and life coach, said that if elected as president, VP Osinbajo will loosen up the bureaucratic system that has been tying down the nation’s economy for years and put in place peaceful policies that will create more jobs.

“VP Osinbajo is a democrat, who believes in the power of the state, right of Nigerians, rule of law-we have seen him act in that manner many times. So it is only right for Nigeria to give him a chance to lead us,” he said.

Major-General Akem-Vingir appealed to delegates across the nation to consider Prof. Osinbajo because he is a multi-ethnic sensitive man whose intellectual history matches the political tides in the country as was proved by his dynamism during his short stay as the Ag. President of Nigeria.

“VP Osinbajo understands Nigeria, no doubt. He understands the socio-economic dynamics of the nation and the problem that is precipitating insecurity. He will definitely tackle insecurity with a new strategy, that will stop the menace,” Vingir said.

