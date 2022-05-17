Group condemns arrest of three community leaders

A group christened, “Berom Youth Moulders Association (BYM)” has condemned the illegal arrest of three community leaders in Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State by men of the Operations Safe Haven (OPSH) in the State.

The group in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary Rwang Tengwong said those arrested were the Acting Gwom Wereng, the community Ward Head of Kuru Station and of Sham all in Riyom Local Government Area.

The statement pointed out that the Commander of STF Sector 6, Col. Hassan Gwani arrested the community leaders over the alleged stealing and killing of an unspecified number of cows by unknown persons around farmlands not within the territorial area of Wereng community.

According to the Association, the arrest was preceded by an invitation for investigation which they honoured and promised not only to aid the security in ascertaining the truth of the alleged crime, and to fish out the perpetrators if they are from within their domain.

The association, therefore, demanded the immediate release of the detainees as they will aid the security in their investigation into the said crime, and also demanded compensation of N3,000,000 to each of the victims of the OPSH arrest.

“ We also Demand unreserved apologies published in 2 national dailies. Immediate removal of Col. Hassan Gwani and Murtala (Administrative Officer) from Sector 6 of OPSH) and also an investigation into the biased, intimidation, callous arrest, continued detention and deprivation of the right to freedom of expression posed to the detainees and other community members during the two sittings held at the Sector Headquarters and investigate the said utterances of Ardo Mamud Adams.”





Group condemn arrest of three community leaders

