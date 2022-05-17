Olubadan Advisory Council has lifted the ban on the promotion of High Chiefs, installation of Baales, Mogajis and others with effect from June 2022.

This formed part of its resolutions of the Council meeting held at the Alarere residence of Olubadan.

Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola in his report disclosed that the meeting had in attendance all the High Chiefs led by Balogun of Ibadanland and Otun Olubadan designate and the former governor of Oyo State, Owolabi Olakulehin and Sen. Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja respectively.

He equally announced that the Council had agreed to resume the promotion of high chiefs and other chiefs suspended at the beginning of the Ramadan fast stressing that by the first week in June, the exercise would resume.

According to him, “after we might have completed the suspended exercise, it would be the turn of the Iyalode line and after that, we would begin the installation of new Baales and Mogajis. The meeting resolved to put our house in order and ensure that the Council members are all carried along in the processes leading to the promotion of Chiefs and installation of Mogajis and Baales”.

Other members of the Olubadan-in-Council in attendance at the meeting were High Chiefs Lateef Gbadamosi Adebimpe (Osi-Balogun), Kola Adegbola (Ashipa Balogun), Olubunmi Dada Isioye (Ekerin Balogun) and Abiodun Azeez Agagagugu (Ekerin Balogun).





Also present were High Chiefs Eddy Oyewole (Osi-Olubadan designate), Abiodun Kola-Daisi (Ashipa Olubadan designate) and Hamidu Ajibade (Ekerin Olubadan designate).

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

Olubadan-in-Council lifts suspension on promotion of high chiefs, installation of Baales, Mogajis

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

Olubadan-in-Council lifts suspension on promotion of high chiefs, installation of Baales, Mogajis