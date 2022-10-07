Dele Momodu, Chidoka, Opara, others named in PDP presidential campaign as directors

Former presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, are among the latest appointments to the Presidential Campaign Organisation (PCO) as directors for the National Campaign Management Committee (NCMC).

A statement issued on Thursday night by PCO Director General and governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, said Momodu’s is appointed Director, Strategic Communications, while Opara becomes the Director, Training.

Other appointments announced are Director, Field Operations, Umar M. Bature: Director, Finance, Hon. Abdullahi Hussaini MaiBasira; Director, Security & Intelligence, Brig-Gen. Koko Essien, Rtd; Director, Support Group, Dr Baraka Sani; Director, Admin, Ibrahim Bashir; Director, Legal Affairs, Kamaldeen Ajibade, SAN; Director, Technical, Nurudeen Taoheed Ademola (Youth), and Director, Election Management, Prof. Iyorwuese Hagher.

Others are Director, Research, Dr Sam Amadi; Director, Monitoring & Evaluation, Mrs Sanyaolu Modupeolu; Director, International Affairs, Amb. Ahmed Magaji; Director, Voter Intelligence & Strategy, Chief Osita Chidoka; Director, Diaspora Group, Prof. Isah Odidi; Deputy Director, Election Management (South), Tolford Ongolo and Deputy Director, Election Management (North), Hon. Chile Igbawua.

The statement advised the new appointees to contact the Deputy Director General, Administration, Professor Adewale Oladipo for further details.

“It is believed that your commitment to the overall success of the Campaign will justify the confidence reposed in you by the leadership of our party,” the statement said.

