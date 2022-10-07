Governor Okowa’s aide resigns appointment to join ‘Obidient’ movement

Osheokwu, the Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development to Ifeanyi Okowa, the governor of Delta State and vice presidential aspirant of the People Democratic Party (PDP), has tendered his resignation letter to the governor in order to fully support the presidential candidate of the Labour Party(LP), Mr Peter Obi, in the forthcoming general election.

The resignation was contained in a letter signed by Mr Onochie and forwarded to the governor through the Secretary to the State Government.

According to him, the motive behind the resignation, which takes immediate effect, is to join the teeming supporters of Peter Obi under the aegis of ‘Obidient’.

He also appreciated the Delta State governor for the privilege given to him to serve under his administration for over three years.

The letter, which was posted on the Facebook account of the former governor’s aide reads in full:

“LETTER OF RESIGNATION

“I wish to officially intimate your office of the resignation of my appointment as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development with immediate effect.

“My decision to resign is premised on moral and call of every Nigeria Youth for a new and better Nigeria, sir on this ground I have decided to be fully “Obidient” to their call so we work together to achieve a better new Nigeria.

“However, I thank your Excellency for the opportunity given to me to serve in your government for over three years as Senior Special Assistant on Youth Development. Kindly accept the assurance of warmest regards always.”

The post has, however, generated reaction from social media users, who took to the comment section to congratulate him on the development.

A Facebook user, Engr Eboh Israel wrote, “Congratulations, my brother. Welcome to my family OBIDIENT.”

Another user, Ugala Kennedy Chidi said, “Congratulations to you my brother, thank you for joining us. (Obidient).”

However, this is not the first time someone will be resigning from a work position to join the ‘Obidient’ movement. Nigerian Tribune earlier reported that in July this year a female journalist with Silverbird Television, Favour Basset Otu, announced her resignation from the TV station to fully support Peter Obi.