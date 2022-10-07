Join hands with political leaders to end insecurity, other problems, Onikijipa tells religious leaders

THE Grand Mufti of Ilorin, Sheikh Suleiman Farouq Onikijipa, has appealed to religious leaders to join hands with political leaders and officeholders across the country in finding solutions to the problems confronting Nigeria.

Onikijipa made this appeal at the 16th Hijrah Lecture of At-Tanzil Islamic Foundation of Nigeria held in Ondo, Ondo State.

The renowned cleric, speaking on the theme ‘Where Do We Go?’ said religious leaders remained the saving grace for the country following the failure of the security apparatus to successfully tackle insecurity and other challenges confronting the nation.

Onikijipa, who urged religious leaders to work towards instilling the consciousness of God in political leaders and followers in order to rebuild the country, noted that only prayers and God-fearing leaders could save the country from its present predicament.

He also called on the country’s leaders not to abuse the people’s trust and their covenant with God by fulfilling their campaign promises to Nigerians.

According to him, the security, social and economic problems in the country could be attributed to the greed and non-fulfillment of promises by politicians.

Onikijipa said: “The government should prioritise the security of the land. Security is important. If ants could understand the importance of security, human beings should do better. Our leaders should ensure security for the people.

“Many candidates who are contesting for leadership positions do not understand what they are going for. We must secure the community with prayer.

“Now that many of us feel like we no longer understand what is happening anymore, we need to be prayerful. We need so much prayer in Nigeria.

“If our politicians fulfill their promises to the electorate, it will solve some of the problems bedeviling this country.

“Nigerian politicians make series of promises during their campaigns but once they get elected, they are done with the people that elected them.”

He added: “We want the religious leaders to take the message of peace to their congregations in the churches and in the mosques. We believe that this will go a long way to restore peace in the land.

“Whenever we are made to swear by the Holy Qur’an, we have to be very careful. We must make sure that we do not abuse the trust God has given us as leaders.”

The Chief Missioner of At-Tanzil Islamic Foundation, Alhaji Adbul Rafiu Ajiboye Lagbaji, also deplored the security situation in the country and called on leaders to proffer solution to the problem.





Lagbaji said: “My dear Muslim brothers and sisters, we cannot deceive ourselves that everything is going well in our country.

“Any ruler that deliberately creates hardship for the people will answer for his deeds someday. It is up to us to continue to work hard and pray.

“When it is time to exercise your voting right, do it according to your conscience and for the people that you know will better your lot. Do not sell your votes when the time comes.”