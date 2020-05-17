Deji Osibogun quits Yoruba World Congress

A renowned media mogul and convener of a Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, Yoruba Ko’ya Movement for Development, Leadership, Training and Peace Foundation, Deji Osibogun has resigned his position as the Organizing Secretary of Yoruba World Congress (YWC).

YWC is an umbrella body of about 100 Yoruba Socio-cultural groups within and beyond Nigeria with a Professor of History, ‘Banji Akintoye as its President-General.

In a letter addressed to Akintoye, Deji Osibogun said he considered it worthy of quitting as the group’s Organizing Secretary to pave the way for others to contribute their quota to the development of Yoruba Land.

The letter read, “I hereby tender my letter of resignation as the Organising Secretary of Yoruba World Congress. I am positive that in the inner recess of your mind and conscience you will agree that this is a positive decision taken to allow me to continue to contribute to the progress of Yoruba land.

“After working for the establishment of Yoruba World Congress and your emergence as its Leader, I think it is time to move on and allow others to play their part.

“Be rest assured that I will continue to contribute my quota to the emergence of the Yoruba Nation. Once again, I thank you for the opportunity of working with you; it has been a lifetime learning experience. Please accept the best of my wishes to you and your wonderful wife and family.”

