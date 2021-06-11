Defend yourselves against attacks by bandits, Zamfara govt tells citizens as ‘Democracy Day’ cancelled

Zamfara State Government has cancelled the much-awaited June 12 Democracy Day celebration billed for Saturday citing insecurity reason for their action and directing the people of the state to defend themselves against any possible attacks by bandits.

Recall, for over a decade, the state has become vulnerable to attacks by bandits until the coming of the present governor, Bello Matawalle who decided to dialogue with the bandits to have peace in the state.

Even though peace was achieved until recently when the bandits decided to go back to the trenches. The governor was not happy over the development.

Speaking during a prayer session organized by the state government to seek divine intervention over the security challenges facing the state, Governor Bello Matawalle disclosed that “The insecurity situation has defied solution, as such people should defend themselves.”

“I am calling on the people of the state to defend themselves if the bandits attack them.”

“My Government has approved that whenever the bandits attack you, do not wait for the security personnel to come to your rescue. You should rise up and protect yourselves.”

“My Government has also planned to recruit the locals from each community who will be in charge of monitoring their villages to ensure that the bandits did not attack them”

“I am calling on the traditional rulers and community leaders to make sure that only people of proven integrity are recruited.”

Matawalle also urged the traditional rulers to fish out the bad eggs in their communities that were conniving with the bandits.

Earlier, the state government had kick-started the celebration on Wednesday with the handing over of N1. 4bn Assembly complex to the lawmakers.

Speaking during the commissioning of the complex by Governor Aminu Masari, Governor Bello Matawalle said the multi-billion complex was built to provide a conducive atmosphere for the lawmakers to think deep while fashioning laws that would affect the citizens of the state.

Also on Thursday, the Governor presented 104 new brand vehicles to judges in the state, a gesture he said would enhance the judges to put in their best to dispense justice to the ordinary people without delay.

