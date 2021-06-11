June 12: PDP urges Nigerians not to give up

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has urged Nigerians not to give up in what it called the genuine collective struggle to reinforce democratic governance in the country, “despite the intimidation, harassment and rights violations by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its federal government.”

In a statement to mark June 12 Democracy Day, the main opposition party however called on Nigerians to remain alert and law-abiding during the planned anniversary, cautioning the APC to desist from its reported plots “to use security forces and thugs to clamp down and unleash violence on citizens as witnessed in the #EndSARS protest.”

In the statement issued by Kola Ologbondiyan, National Publicity Secretary of the party, the PDP also cautioned the APC to perish its alleged plots to use hoodlums to hijack processions and introduce violence, after which it will blame innocent Nigerians as a basis for their planned clampdown.

The PDP alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration has brutally violated all the known tenets of democracy and returned the nation to the dark era of military dictatorship, all in a bid to hold Nigerians under subjugation.

The statement added: “The brazen violation of the statutory principle of separation of powers, disregard to rule of law, violent defilement of fundamental rights of citizens, erosion of free speech and freedom of expression, as even being witnessed in the ban on Twitter; stifling of the press, attack on peaceful protesters, manipulation of electoral processes, violation of the independence of the electoral commission, abuse of court processes, disobedience to court orders and other violations, show APC’s aversion to democracy and its tenets.

“Under the APC administration, the essence of democracy has taken flight as the nation degenerates into painful totalitarianism, where APC leaders now regard other citizens as vassals and slaves in their own country.

“It is indeed disheartening that the very cause for which the symbol of June 12, Chief MKO Abiola struggled and paid the supreme price, has continued to be debased, desecrated and trampled underfoot by the Buhari administration and the APC. “

The PDP lamented that June 12, instead of being a day of celebration of democracy, has become a sad reminder of betrayal by the APC and its leaders.

The PDP cautioned President Buhari, the APC and its elected leaders at all levels to desist from “their usual cosmetic address” to Nigerians on June 12, unless they urgently reverse their detestation to democracy.

The party also counselled President Buhari to use the occasion to reverse his administration’s anti-people policies including violation of human rights, infringement on freedom of expression as evinced in the ban on Twitter, clamp down on innocent protesters, crass nepotism as well as perceived hatred for persons from some sections of the country.

It added: “President Buhari must use the occasion to end his assault on democracy by reintroducing the Electoral Act amendment bill which he refused to sign, end the use of the military to muzzle elections, as well as retreat from seeking to corrupt and annex the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by appointing his aide as national commissioner.”

The PDP urged all leaders across the board to reflect on the essence of June 12 and take steps to ensure that the martyrs and heroes of democracy did not labour and die in vain.

