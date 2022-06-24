Defections: What Adamu promised aggrieved APC lawmakers

Following the gale of defections from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to opposition parties, the National Chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu on Wednesday visited the National Assembly to hold an emergency meeting with members of APC lawmakers to pacify them to continue having faith in the party.

Adamu was at the National Assembly to beg the lawmakers to halt the gale of defections as the APC still has genuine plans for them, adding that all their grievances arising from party primaries would be addressed.

It would be recalled that party primaries sprang up several controversies leading to many lawmakers who wanted to return to the Senate losing party tickets.

A source at the meeting disclosed that lawmakers used the opportunity of Senator Adamu’s visit to express their grievances over the alleged lack of internal democracy at state level of the party.

Tribune Online gathered that at the peak of APC in the Senate, the party can boast of 70 members but shortly after the primaries, no less than 8 lawmakers have defected to opposition parties.

Meanwhile addressing newsmen after the meeting, APC National Chairman said he is worried about the gale of defections of his members to opposition parties ” It is an unfortunate development when it happens but this is a season for all manner of behaviour in the political space in the country and Nigeria is not an exception. In every election year, this kind of subs step gives cause for people, and stakeholders to sneeze. Nigeria is not an exception and the APC is not an exception, so I don’t give a damn what is happening in other parties I care about what is happening in our party. You and I know that it is not just APC that this thing is happening.

“Because we are the ruling party, yes our problems are more prominent in the public glare.”

He, however, described the defection as unfortunate promising that the party leadership will address the cause of it.

“No responsible leader would not worry about losing one member not to talk of two, or three. At the moment we are faced with the stack reality of their problems but we are committed with my colleagues in the National Working Committee to face the problems squarely to see if the problems are solvable to solve them by the grace of God,” he said.





Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say," Janet Abegunde's boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.

