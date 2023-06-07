The entertainer, Awesome Chidiebere, better known by his stage name Deacon Famous, has been making waves in the Nigerian entertainment scene with his unique blend of humour, creativity, and passion for storytelling. Born on November 22nd, 1993, Deacon Famous grew up in Asaba, Delta State, where he honed his skills and developed a strong foundation for his career.

Famous’s journey during his early years in Asaba, where his natural talent for making people laugh became apparent. He furthered his education at St. Patrick’s College in Asaba before pursuing a degree at Delta State University in Abraka.

With an impressive repertoire of skills, he has carved a niche for himself as a multi-talented individual. As a stand-up comedian, he has organized and sold-out numerous shows, leaving audiences in stitches with his witty humour and captivating stage presence. His ability to connect with people through laughter has garnered him a dedicated fan base.

In addition to his success as a comedian, Famous has ventured into content creation, acting, and filmmaking. His creative pursuits have allowed him to tell stories that resonate with audiences, combining comedy with meaningful narratives. Through his work, he aims to inspire and uplift his viewers while promoting moral values within the younger generation.

Famous’s remarkable achievements in the industry have not gone unnoticed. He has received numerous accolades for his outstanding performances, establishing himself as a force to be reckoned with. Moreover, his talent and charisma have earned him the coveted role of brand ambassador for 11 notable brands, solidifying his influence and popularity within the entertainment industry.

Looking toward the future, Famous has ambitious plans in store. He is currently working on several upcoming shows, movies, and even a highly anticipated Europe tour, where he aims to showcase his talents on an international stage. Despite facing challenges from colleagues and friends along the way, Deacon Famous has remained resilient and determined to make his mark in the industry.

When he’s not busy entertaining audiences, Famous indulges in his hobbies, which include travelling, driving, and gaming. These activities serve as a source of inspiration and rejuvenation for him, fueling his creative endeavours. As he continues to captivate audiences and spread laughter, his unique talent and unwavering dedication will undoubtedly propel him to even greater heights of success.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE