The Executive Chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon. (Dr.) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira has congratulated Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa on his reelection as Speaker of the 10th Lagos State House of Assembly.

Similarly, the council boss also extended congratulations to Hon. Mosunmola Rotimi Sangodara, principal officers and other members of the Assembly.

Dr. Apatira hailed the decision of the lawmakers to give Obasa a renewed mandate to lead Lagos Assembly for a record third term.

According to him, the decision showed that Lagos lawmakers believe in Obasa’s capability and ability to steer the ship of the legislature.

He said, “I am not surprised that the lawmakers have reposed their confidence in Rt. Hon. Obasa once again.This is a testimony that Mr Speaker is at home with his colleagues, and they believe so much in him.

“The House and indeed Lagos State is lucky to have a leader in Obasa who will join hands with the Governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu to deliver seamlessly the dividends of democracy to the citizens.”

In his congratulatory message to an astute lawmaker, Hon. Sangodara, a third term lawmaker, representing Surulere Constituency 2 as the House, Apatira expressed optimism that the lawmaker would effectively represent the good people of Surulere Constituency 2.

He stated, “I am sending words of congratulations to Hon. Mosunmola Sangodara and other 39 elected members from other constituencies across Lagos State on their inauguration as members of the 10th Assembly in Lagos State.

“I am very optimistic that the responsibilities repose on her for good representation would be achieved taking into account of her track records to the good people of Surulere Constituency 2.

“Your impact in the as a ranking member of the Lagos State House of Assembly has been very impactful, responsive and life-changing. Both in your legislative duties and constituency representation, you have shown to be a reliable and selfless performer.

“As you begin your 3rd term tenure as a member of the 10th assembly, we wish you success, impactful, great accomplishment and quality representation.”





