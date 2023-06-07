A housing development company, MIO Construction Limited, to award Anambra State Governor, Chukwuma Soludo, as the best road construction and housing development governor in Nigeria.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, Chief Emmanuel Ikechukwu Odide, disclosed this to Journalists at Billion Suite Awka, on Monday, during the birthday ceremony of Engr. Victor Meju, Chairman of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Anambra State branch.

Odide, said the award is in recognition of the ongoing housing projects and the massive road construction/reconstruction across the 181 communities in the State

He said the award ceremony is expected to take place before the end of this year 2023.

The MIO boss, who described quality roads as a major contributor to industrial growth and development, said that the declaration of state of emergency on Anambra roads by Governor Soludo will apart from enhancing both human and vehicular movements, boost business transactions.

According to him, “This is a clear indication that Governor Soludo is determined to transform the state.

“The governor is a man who knows where he is taking Anambra, and he has so far done very well, even within the short period of being in office.

“The recent recruitment of 5,000 teachers and over 400 health workers in the state, shows that Governor Soludo has achieved a feat that has never been achieved before.

“There is no community you will go to today, and not find road construction going on.

These are the things we need from government,

He said the MIO company was among the 7 housing development companies professionally selected by the governor to actualize his administration vision of livable and prosperous Anambra State, out of many firms that applied.





He charged the people of Anambra State and residents of the state to continue with their support to the Soludo administration through prompt payment of tax and levies to enable the government continue to serve them better.

He called on the federal government to seek ways of assisting the indigenous Housing Development Companies by making favourable policies that will encourage its growth and development.

Earlier in his celebrated speech, the COREN Chairman in the State, Mr. Meju, while appreciating his quest for honouring his birthday invitation, reminded the governor of COREN earlier called for the training and retraining of Engineers in the state, to enable them improve on their specialty so that they can compete favourably whenever the need arises.

Chief of Staff to governor Soludo, Ernest Ezeajughi, the governor Chief Protocol, Clamour Chinedu Nwoye, the State Commissioner for Agriculture, Dr. Foster Ihiajofor and representatives of Engineering professionals in the state attended the occasion.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE