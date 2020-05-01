Day residents’ association pitched Lagos community against EKEDC

Located along the Ebute Metta axis of Lagos Mainland Local Government Area of Lagos State, Otumara is a shanty community housing thousands of inhabitants. They are confronted daily with challenges of poor sanitary condition and poor drainage systems, absence of potable water and lack of good access roads.

Due to the poor financial and economic status of Otumara residents, defaulting in the payment of electricity consumption bills has been a regular occurrence.

After many years of living in total blackout, Nigerian Tribune gathered that residents resolved to end the electricity crisis by drawing perceived trustworthy members of the community to form an electricity committee that would liaise with the electricity distribution company, design debt repayment plans and restore electricity to the community.

According to a long-term resident of the community and chairman, Lagos Mainland Local Government, Abiodun Fagba, the three community development associations established a nine-member electricity committee to achieve the set objectives.

He stated that in 2014 the electricity committee headed by Mr Ohunyon Prior and eight other members met with representatives of Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) and signed a memorandum of understanding on the payment of the accumulated debt of N7million allegedly owed by the community.

He said members of the community’s electricity committee shared the accumulated bills to residents until it was cleared off. But the committee, according to him, allegedly had other motives.

This alleged ill-conceived agenda, Fagba said, gave birth to the incorporation of the electricity committee that was innocently established to be registered with the Corporate Affairs Commission as Otumara Residents Welfare Association (ORWA) as a business entity in 2016.

Fagba disclosed to the Nigerian Tribune that the EKEDC served monthly electricity bills of N400,000 on the two electricity transformers.

He alleged that ORWA generates N3million monthly from electricity bill collection from residents and pays N200,000 on each of the transformers to the electricity distribution company.

He said: “This was the trend until we cleared all outstanding debts. But the last straw broke the camel’s back was that when we thought we had settled the backlog and we expected that individual monthly bill would be reduced, this was not the case. It kept increasing with about a building comprising eight rooms being served at least N10,000 per month.

“And members of the electricity committee assumed the status of EKEDC personnel. They serve electricity bills on residents with a notice of three days to either pay or risk disconnection.The funniest part of this is that they issue their own receipts to residents after payment.

“Every month, they rake in over N3million from electricity tariff collection and they pay just N400,000 to the distribution company on the two transformers that supply the community.

“I was in charge of community affairs in Lagos Mainland Local Government under the administration of erstwhile council chairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa. It, therefore, came to me as surprise to see that the electricity committee that was constituted to tackle the electricity challenges metamorphosed into ORWA which is used to defraud the community.

“When the activities of the committee became unbearable, the CDAs reported them to the Iponri Police Station but the police were compromised.”

‘I was disconnected for two years for refusing to pay N3,500’

Electricity supply to Chief Eromosele, a resident was cut off electricity for two years for his refusal to pay N3,500 monthly charges.

According to him, he neither has a fan nor television set. He claimed he has only a bulb in his one-room apartment.

According to him, “At the meeting we had with the two community heads, we concluded that we want accountability. We want the self-imposed Otumara Residents Welfare Association to stop acting the role of the EKEDC. They serve outrageous bills on us and disconnect us at will.

“The tariff on the two transformers that serve the community is N400,000 but what they generate from residents is far above N3, 000,000 monthly. What are they doing with the money? We don’t know.

“I am the only person living in my apartment. I don’t have a fan neither do I have television or fridge, but they serve me N3,500 every month for using a bulb.”

Otumara, according to one of the property owners in the community, Monday Njoku has a little over 400 houses. Owners of these houses, he said, never see the monthly bill from the EKEDC.

Njoku stated that “The high monthly electricity tariff was served on us by the ORWA without showing to us the exact amount the EKEDC brought to the community. There was a time the electricity committee told us we owed the EKEDC N7million and they told each house to pay N14,000 per month, which we did. This was in 2016. We were told that as soon as we cleared the N7million debt, the monthly charges would be reduced.”

The Otumara Residents Welfare Association, Nigerian Tribune gathered, was incorporated with the Corporate Affairs Commission in 2016 with eleven appointed trustees including Ohunyon Prior, Agbede Ogundele Buraimoh, Hyagnt Ojiogu, Akintimehin Israel, Ikegun Okoronkwo, Ogwudire Kenneth, Arowojolu John, Abass Ishola and Afeez Olonisakin.

It was also gathered that two transformers which supply electricity to the community have two different accounts: 02/11/90/0515-01 and 02/11/90/0444-01, account one and two respectively.

And on these two accounts, a lump sum was owed which had since been cleared by members of the community but not without allegations of fraud and lack of accountability, which prompted landlords and residents to write a petition to the two traditional heads against members of the electricity committee.

Subsequently, the two community heads, High Chief Kehinde Kalejaiye and High Chief Arowojolu, in a letter jointly signed in March 2019 wrote to the Board of Trustees of Otumara Residents Welfare Association calling them to account for what they collected.

The letter read in part, “The entire community and the landlords have lodged a complaint about the anomaly and the lack of accountability of the Otumara Residents Welfare Association. The confidence level of the people of Otumara on the activities of the association has dropped and of those at the helm of affairs of the association.

“Hence, the two heads, CDAs and the landlords hereby summon the Board of Trustees of the association to appear on Wednesday March 6, 2019 at Arowojolu’s Palace for proper inquiry into the allegations.”

But before the appointed date, Arowojolu was attacked by unknown gunmen and Kalejaiye was threatened with death. In a petition dated March 9, 2020 and addressed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police, Zone 11, Onikan, Lagos, through his attorney, Kalejaiye alleged threat to his life.

Abass Ishola, chairman, Otumara community CDA alleged that members of ORWA defraud residents while pretending to serve them.

“What happened is that they are our people and we appointed them into the electricity committee. But at a point, they started misbehaving and not giving us feedback regarding the welfare of the community. For instance, the two community heads in Otumara community are also not aware of how they operate.

“They have assumed the position of Eko Electricity Distribution Company. They serve bill with three days payment notice, failing which they disconnect your electricity,” he said.

Allegations under investigation—Police

When the Nigerian Tribune contacted the Divisional Police Officer of Iponri police station for clarifications on the allegation and to explain the role of his station in the electricity saga, DPO Tajudeen Ogunlaja through a text message said, “I heard about the electricity crisis but the matter is under investigation at the AIG zone 11 office in Onikan please.”

There is no conspiracy of fraud between us and residents—EKEDC

Responding to the allegation of fraud and connivance against personnel of EKEDC, deputy director of the distribution company, Godwin Idemudia said there was no conspiracy of fraud between the company and any resident of the community.

According to him, the company entered into an understanding with representatives of the community to recover the debt owed by residents who refuse to pay for the energy consumed.

“The community has been paying on two accounts that are bulk metred. They went into an MoU with the company since 2017. It was signed by EKEDC management and the community’s representatives. Meanwhile, there is no conspiracy between the distribution company and residents as alleged.

“We have never had issues with the community, except for some of them who for reasons best known to them refuse to pay for energy consumed. This issue is being addressed by relevant authorities to bring the matter to an amicable and satisfactory conclusion.”

Efforts made to get one of the trustees of the controversial ORWA to speak on the allegations were unsuccessful as Mr Prior Ohunyon did not respond to calls put across to his telephone lines.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Customs Closes Gate To Stop Oyo Govt From Returning 1,800 Bags Of Rice

The imbroglio between the Oyo State government and the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the 1,800 bags of rice continued on Wednesday with the Oyo/Osun command closing its gate and refusing the state government access into its Ibadan premises to return the bags of rice… Read full story

Nigeria To Fully Repay N1.224trn IMF Loan By 2025

Nigeria is to fully repay the $3.4 billion (N1.224 trillion at N360/$1) International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan approved on Tuesday by 2025. This is as a finance expert, Professor Uche Uwaleke, warned that government’s decision to take the loan was unreasonable… Read full story

Covid-19: Osun Raises Alarm Over Influx Of Zamfara Youths Into State

Osun State government on Wednesday night raised the alarm over the influx of Zamfara youths into the state. The Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, Prince Adeyanju Abdullah Binuyo, who disclosed this in an interview, said the government was aware of the influx but urged the residents… Read full story

Herbal Solution To Combat Coronavirus Will Be Ready Soon, Says Ooni Of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, on Wednesday, said that the herbal solution to fight the coronavirus dpandemic is at the advanced stage with traditional medicine practitioners. The traditional ruler made this known in an interview with newsmen in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, shortly after donating two… Read full story

Vaccines: UK To Spend £330m Per Year On 75m Children In Poor Countries

The UK, on Wednesday, confirmed that it will be the largest supporter of the international alliance to vaccinate children against deadly diseases, saving millions of lives… Read full story

Runny Nose, Sneezing Unlikely Signs Of COVID-19

When Mrs Adene Haruna returned home from the office, she immediately decided on self-isolation because she had been with a colleague with a cold and who was feeling unwell a few days back that was later confirmed to have COVID-19… Read full story

Covid-19: Kano Govt Arrests Fleeing Patient, Trails Two Others

The Director Infection Control Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital (AKTH) and chairman, Risk Communication Committee on COVID-19, Professor Isah Abubakar has confirmed the arrest of one of the three patients who fled after testing positive for coronavirus in Kano State… Read full story

COVID-19: Governors To Establish Common Macroeconomic Assumptions For 2020 Budget Review

In response to the fiscal impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on sub-national governments, the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) Secretariat on Wednesday unveiled plans to provide technical assistance to state governments to establish common macroeconomic assumptions that will help states prepare revised budgets for 2020… Read full story

Lagos Govt Suspends Okada Operations, Says Buses, Others To Carry 60% Of Passenger Capacity

Lagos State government on Wednesday introduced strict framework for movement and re-opening of businesses ahead of the Monday expiration of the lockdown imposed by the Federal Government on Lagos, Ogun states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)… Read full story

65 Fun Seekers Land In Police Net For Holding Birthday Party Inside Hotel In Lagos

Sixty five people who came to have a birthday party at a hotel in Lagos State on Wednesday have been arrested by men of the state police command. They were arrested while dancing and making merry at Park Hotel, 84, Augusto Close, Oko Oba in Lagos, as some of them, including women, were found with hard drugs… Read full story

Hope Rises For Akeugbagold’s Twins As Abductors Communicate With Family’s ‘Big Brother’

There is hope in the horizon for the release of the abducted twin of Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akeugbagold, as the abductors have established line of communication with the family. Tribune Online gathered that the abductors are communicating not with the parents of the twins but with someone referred to… Read full story

EDITORIAL: Covid-19: Evacuating Nigerians Abroad

THE report that there are 300 Nigerians awaiting evacuation from the Guangzhou province of China is one which should make the blood of every patriotic Nigerian boil. According to the Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), the Nigerians consisting of businesswomen and men are currently starving, having… Read full story

The Role Of Traditional Rulers – Sanusi The Genius: A Case Study (6)

IN rounding off my discussions on the paramountcy of traditional rulership in pre-colonial and post-independent Nigeria, I consider it expedient to reiterate the need to accord monarchs and traditional chiefs across Nigeria the much-needed constitutional recognition in the running of governmental affairs across the… Read full story