As part of its commitment towards promoting a healthier community, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held an All-Africa Service Project across West Africa.

The initiative geared towards helping communities and government in all parts of West Africa brought out leaders and members of the church at their various locations to support their immediate communities through an environmental sanitation exercise, recently, Tribune Church gathered.

One of such event was held at the Ologuneru Healthcare Centre, Ibadan, as leaders and members of the church stormed the healthcare centre and its environs to carry out some environmental works and renovations.

The First Counselor in the Stake Presidency, James Adedokun, stressed that the exercise was held across West Africa as a medium for the church to support people and the government to create healthier environment in the community and across health facilities.

He noted that the church this year picked Ologuneru Healthcare Centre to benefit from the gesture as the church in its large number gathered to clear all the weeds in the premises, clean and sanitise the entire hospital, as well as changed all the damaged louvers and nets of the hospital.

The church history adviser for Ibadan, Mrs Modupeola Olagbenro, noted that the project was crucial to the church as it is part of the community.

She also urged other denominations to take a cue from this initiative as it would make the community become healthier.

In her remarks, a health worker of the health centre, Zainab Akande, commended the church for supporting the community, especially the health centre, adding that, “It is highly commendable. Their contribution has added beauty to the premises of the centre and the environment at large. The government cannot do it alone. This is why we need the support of people of like minds. The church has really done well, and we appreciate the gesture so much.”

Tribune Church News also observed that the church did not only concentrate on the environmental works alone. A some of its members used the event propagate the gospel to people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





‘We want to go back to school’: Untold story of out-of-school kids in Ibadan

One of the kids who spoke to our reporter, Saheed Abiodun, ran away from home to look for succour in…

How I broke record, made history at Russian varsity —Somadila Igboanugo, First Class medicine graduate

Somadila Igboanugo is a medical graduate and a blogger. She recently graduated with a First Class with…

Bride slumps, dies on wedding day in Oyo

A bride, identified as Rebecca Oyedotun, slumped and died on her wedding day in…

Pastor commits suicide over failed love in Nnewi

A man identified as Prosper Obum Igboke, a pastor of a pentecostal church, has committed suicide in…

Cartels, cabals working against success of Power sector, but… — Adelabu

Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, has disclosed that there is overbearing influence of cartels and cabals in…

I want to start having babies, don’t want to play football forever — Super Falcons Star

Super Falcons forward, Francisca Ordega, has hinted at a possible quit from professional football before…