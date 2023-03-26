By Segun Adebayo

Days after his final return to social media and active music, David Adeleke, also known as Davido, has announced three special album shows in celebration of his upcoming album “Timeless.”

The singer literally broke social media on Wednesday when he made his first post in months after taking a break from the media space to mourn the loss of his son, Ifeanyi.

Davido returned to Instagram with a post announcing his new album and got everyone emotional as his fans expressed their joy and readiness to ‘feast’ on the new body of work which will be released on March 31.

The album will be taken to the United Kingdom, United States and will return to Lagos on April 23. The shows, tagged “A Timeless Night with Davido,” will take place in Irving Plaza in New York on April 2, Koko in London on April 5 and Tafawa Balewa Square in Lagos on April 23.

According to Davido, “The support for Timeless so far has been incredible. Thank you for the love. I’m so excited to bring this album to life and share it in person. London, New York City and Lagos, join me for ‘A Timeless Night,’ a special live event, where we’ll make memories that will last forever,” he added

