By Seyi Sokoya

Even though the 80th birthday celebration of the legendary musician, Evangelist Ebenezer Obey-Fabiyi, held both in Ogun and Lagos states is still the talk of the town almost a year after, the music icon is warming up for another celebration on April 3.

The Chief Commander, as he is fondly called, may not throw a bash this time as he revealed that plans have been concluded to mark his 81st birthday celebration differently.

Instead of painting the town red, Obey has concluded plans to give back to society, as he will mark his birthday at the Lepers Colony in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“I want to spend time with them, bless them, make them happy and I will thank God in my church, Decross Gospel Mission Headquarters, Agege, Lagos, on April 9. It is not a big ceremony. I only want to worship God in the church and celebrate D-day at the Lepers Colony in Abeokuta, my country home, and be a blessing to an orphanage home in Ilorin, Kwara State and Stella Obasanjo Orphanage Home, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

“My 81st birthday celebration is all about giving back. I have given back in various ways through my precious birthday celebrations, but I am led to have this year’s celebration with the lepers and orphans.

“I will bless and perform at the Lepers Colony, Iberekodo, Abeokuta, Ogun State and I will have a representative at the Hope Orphanage Home in Ilorin, Kwara State, and Stella Obasanjo Orphanage Home, lbara, Abeokuta, on my birthday.

“That is my plan for this year’s celebration. I appreciate God for another grace to witness another year in sound health. Importantly, this celebration is to expressly thank God and all my fans, friends and well-wishers. I want to have a quiet birthday contrary to what I had when l turned 40, 50, 60, 70, 75, and 80,” Obey said.

