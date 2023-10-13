Multiple award-winning Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has called out music producer and blogger Samklef for allegedly leaking a video of him and his wife, Chioma Rowland, leaving a hospital in Atlanta, United States of America, with their set of twins.

The couple, Tribune Online reports welcomed their twins on Tuesday have now revealed their new bundles of joy to the world.

In the now-viral video, the mother of the babies, Chioma, is seen carrying the two babies while sitting in a wheelchair, while Davido, who is apparently in a joyous mood, stands by her side

Apparently dissatisfied with the video’s appearance in the public domain, Davido took to the comments section of Samklef’s Instagram post, where he had shared the video, to express his discontent and criticize him over the development.

In the now-deleted series of comments, Davido described Samklef as a wicked person and a clout chaser, among other things.

He also warned him to take down the video from his page, saying he was not supposed to post it.

He wrote, “Fucking clout chaser. You know you are not supposed to post this. Delete, please. You are a wicked person.”

Reacting to Davido’s comments, Samklef denied being the one who leaked and posted the video on social media first.

According to him, he also came across the video online and decided to share it with his followers.

He, however, disclosed that he is on good terms with the “Unavailable” crooner, adding that they have sorted things out between them.

He tweeted on X, “Me and @davido are cool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family.”

Me and @davido are cool. Davido initially believed I was the one who leaked the video after our DM conversation. However, I clarified that I obtained the video from the public domain on Twitter. Wishing blessings upon your home and family.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE