Leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State have commended the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr Abubakar Momoh, for his proactive visits to regional stakeholders and inspection of projects upon taking office.

The leaders, representing Owan East Local Government in the Edo North Senatorial District of Edo State, led by Alhaji Abdulganiyu Lawani, also known as Abu Millionaire, expressed their appreciation during a courtesy call on the Minister.

According to the spokesperson of the delegation and former Deputy Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon Folly Ogedengbe, “We have watched with keen interest your visits to community leaders in the Niger Delta and your inspections of projects under your ministry.

“This approach is crucial for seeking the cooperation of these leaders and assessing the progress of projects, allowing them to align with your development agenda for the Niger Delta region. We commend your efforts in this regard.”

He further stated, “as is customary, we would like to share some requests from our local government that your ministry can assist us with. Two major roads, the Afuze-Erah Road and the Ihievbe-Ihievbe Ogben Road, have remained unresolved for more than fifty years. We believe you are familiar with these roads, and we would greatly appreciate your intervention in constructing them during your tenure. Additionally, all access roads to Owan East are in a deplorable state.

“Furthermore, we seek opportunities for human capacity development. Owan East is the only local government without any Federal appointments, yet in every election, we consistently deliver substantial victories for our party. Empowering us is essential to continue this successful trajectory.

Ogedengbe said “as a grassroots politician with experience as a former Councillor, Vice Chairman, and Chairman of Etsako East Local Government Council, as well as a former Member of the Edo State House of Assembly and House of Representatives, you have a deep understanding of our local needs and aspirations.

“This marks the first time we have initiated such a visit. Previous ministers from Edo State did not undertake such visits. We attribute this initiative to your well-deserved appointment, which has brought joy to our hearts as you are indeed a perfect fit for this role.

“On behalf of the leadership and Executive Members of All Progressives Congress, Owan East LGA Chapter, I wish to extend our heartfelt congratulations on your appointment by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as a Minister of the Federal Government of Nigeria in charge of Niger Delta Development.”

