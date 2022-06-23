Data key to implementation reforms, national development ― FG

The Federal Government has said that the provision of credible, reliable, and timely data is critical to national planning, policy implementation, monitoring and evaluation of development interventions and reform initiatives in the country, especially in the education sector.

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, stated this in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the 4th National Conference on Education Management Information System (EMIS) in Gombe, the Gombe State capital.

Adamu was represented by the Registrar and Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB), Professor Ishaq Oloyede, noted that the Ministry was making tremendous progress in the production and dissemination of reliable and timely data, adding that 2019, 2020 and 2021 data on the sector have all been processed and are ready for National and Global dissemination.

He described the theme of the event, “Sustainability and Maintenance of On-line Data Generation Using Tablets and Android Phones” as apt, saying discussions at the conference would help improve on the automation of data production and management processes in line with evolving global trends.

Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Ben Bem Goong in a statement said Adamu assured the gathering that the Ministry would continue to strengthen EMIS to build its capacity needed for quality output in line with international best practices.

Executive Governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, who was represented by the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Manasah Daniel Jatau, said his administration has substantially revamped the education sector in the state with a considerable increase in school enrollment, literacy, numeracy and positive learning outcomes.

The Governor revealed that Gombe state has recorded a lot of improvement in Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development, infrastructural development and teacher capacity building which he said would impact positively on education in the state.





He urged stakeholders to do whatever they can to improve education as a matter of priority.

He expressed the determination of the state to cooperate with all stakeholders to uplift NEMIS in the interest of the Nation and indeed Gombe State.

Earlier in his welcome address, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Mr Andrew David Adejo, represented by the Director of Information and Communication Technology in the Ministry, Abubakar Isa called for strong synergy and cooperation between stakeholders in the funding of NEMIS for enhanced and optimum performance.

Highlights of the conference include; The presentation and lunch of the Reviewed National Policy on EMIS and its Implementation Guidelines, Reviewed NEMIS web and Mobile App, On-line Data Capturing Tool for Tertiary Institutions, and EMIS Data Visualisation System developed by the United Nations International Children’s Education Fund (UNICEF).

In its goodwill message, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Country Representative, Dr Ngozi Amanze, expressed the commitment of the organisation in supporting EMIS in the area of capacity building for optimum performance.

Data key to implementation reforms, national development ― FG

Data key to implementation reforms, national development ― FG