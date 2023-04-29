Danwake is a delicious and easy to prepare meal in Northern Nigeria and mostly eaten by the Hausas in the region.

The meal is prepared with beans flour, baobab powder (kuka) and potash.

Other ingredients include dry pepper, groundnut oil, tomatoes, egg, cucumber, carrots and cabbages (the vegetables are optional).

The meal can be prepared in 20 minutes if you can find already mixed flour

Ingredients

Beans powder

Baobab (kuka)

Potash

For Serving

Vegetable oil





Ground cayenne pepper (yaji)

Sliced Vegetables (onions, cabbage, tomatoes, cucumber)

Vegetable/beef sauce.

Stock Cubes

Hard-boiled eggs

How to prepare

First, you get the danwake flour (which is available now) mix it with a little water to make a thick paste. When you are done with making the paste, boil water in a pot and proceed to the next level.

Step 2

When the water starts to boil, keep forming the paste into small balls and throwing them into the boiling water. Allow them to boil for about 10mins (the balls will rise to the top when they are done).

Step 3

You then strain all the water and rinse with cold water once. Strain and turn it into a plate. Then proceed to add your serving ingredients and sprinkle your fried vegetable oil.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE