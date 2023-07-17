Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus is now reaping the rewards of her unwavering support and dedication to Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

Despite facing heavy backlash during the presidential election, Badmus fearlessly declared her love for Tinubu, becoming one of the most criticized celebrities in Nigeria.

However, she remained undeterred by the trolling and has now received recognition for her loyalty.

The popular actress was recently honoured with an award from the APC Youth Stakeholders Forum, an event that left her thrilled and grateful.

Taking to her Instagram page, Badmus dedicated the award to the youth who, like her, faced backlash and curses for believing in the Renewed Hope mantra associated with Tinubu’s administration.

Expressing her joy, Badmus offered prayers for the blessings of the APC youth and expressed her pride in being part of their community.

She wrote “It feels so good to be among the APC youth who are excellent at making things happen, and I am proud to be one of you.

I hold this award for every progressive youth who was dragged and cursed because they believed in the Renewed Hope mantra.

To all my progressive brothers and sisters, keep the energy up On the mandate we stand. God Bless the APC Youth. God Bless Nigeria”

See post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ENIOLABADMUS 🇳🇬 (@eniola_badmus)





