Dana Air partners Nigerian Economic Summit Group

Nigeria’s Dana Air has announced that it is partnering the Nigerian Economic Summit Group and The Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning (MFBNP) on the 28th Nigerian Economic Summit (NES#28), scheduled to hold between tomorrow, November 14th and 15th, 2022, at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

Speaking of the airline’s partnership with Nigerian Economic Summit, Kingsley Ezenwa, Dana Air’s spokesperson said, “Dana Air remains a huge supporter and contributor to the growth and development of Nigeria’s economy and as a patriotic and proudly Nigerian brand, we believe in our collective capacity to achieve the country’s full potential and prosperity.”

According to the airline, as a partner airline, Dana Air is offering full logistics support to the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and all delegates attending this year’s summit from across the country.

The summit with the theme: ‘2023 and Beyond: Priorities for Shared Prosperity’, President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo are expected to open and close the the 28th Nigerian economic summit respectively

The airline in the past ten years has consistently continued to support worthy developmental initiatives across the country demonstrating its strong commitment to the Nigerian dream

Reputed for its on time performance and in-flight service, Dana Air is one of Nigeria’s leading airlines with a varied fleet of Boeing aircrafts and daily flights from Lagos to Abuja, Port Harcourt, Enugu and Owerri.

