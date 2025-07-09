Daily routine killing your knees 

Many women at different ages experience knee pains and end up managing their knees for a long time. Indeed management of knee pain is a part of many women’s life especially after they reach menopause.

However, in managing knee pain, some women have routine habits that add to their pain. There are indeed some habits that help erode the wellness of their knees gradually.

If you have knee pains, there are some routines you may need to avoid because knee pain also have dos and don’ts.

Below are some don’ts:

Don’t stay on the couch too long and exercise: Exercise builds strong muscles around your joints and helps prevent injuries.

Don’t risk slips, trips or falls: Wear shoes with good tread on them to cut your risk of a slip. Choose low-heeled ones with soft, rubber soles. Keep your home’s hallways and stairwells well lit, and clear floors of things you could trip over.

Don’t forget to stretch: The muscles around your knees can get tight, and that can lead to painful injuries. Daily stretches can prevent that and muscle pain.

Don’t keep wearing the same old shoes because they stretch and wear out after a while. Don’t keep wearing your favorite pair after their support and tread have worn out.

Don’t sleep in the wrong position as this can make your knee pain worse. Try out different positions, and put a pillow between your knees if you sleep on your side.

Don’t wear out your knees by overloading your joints. Movements you do over and over again, like going up and down stairs every day, can jar and wear down your knees. Also, don’t sit for long periods as it puts extra pressure between the joints.

And the do’s:

Try acupuncture as the tiny needles put into the skin around your sore joint can ease knee arthritis pain.

If your knee pain flares, try hot or cold treatments. Moist heat is better for pain relief than dry. Soak in a warm bath, or zap a damp washcloth in the microwave. To ease a swollen knee, press a bag of frozen veggies wrapped in a towel against the joint.

Try braces or sleeves: Support a sore, weak knee with a brace, sleeve or tape. A simple sleeve that fits over your knee can offer short-term pain relief, too.

Watch your weight because extra pounds add strain to your knees and raise your risk of painful arthritis and injuries but moderate weight loss can make it better.

Choose shoes that support your arches, or get slip-in inserts at your local drugstore.

Rest a sore knee: Take a break so your knee has time to heal. You only need one or two days of rest to ease minor knee pain, but severe injuries may keep you off your feet longer.

Talk to your doctor: You don’t have to deal with knee pain alone.