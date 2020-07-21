Customs generate N32bn, seizes rice, fertilizer in Oyo, Osun

The Oyo/Osun Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) seized 2,054 bags of 50kg of foreign rice, 800 bags of fertiliser and other items from May to July.

The NCS Area Comptroller, Mrs Helen Ngozi, disclosed this on Tuesday at the Command’s office while briefing newsmen on the successes recorded by the command.

Ngozi said that other seizures made by the command included 500 drums of 100 litres of petrol.

The others include 340 compressed blocks of cannabis, 84 bales of secondhand clothing, 480 units of used tyres and 10 units of means of conveyance, according to the official.

Ngozi said that the total Duty Paid Valued (DVP) of the seized items stood at N171,001,782.

She said that the number of seizures was 48, and the number of detentions, 41.

The Comptroller said that the command generated a total sum of N32,020,103,911 from January to June, out of N62,848,518,366 allotted to it for the 2020 fiscal year.

“The success has been made possible by resilient and vigilant officers of the command; their gallantry efforts and experience are really appreciated.

“It will be essential to recognise the efforts and drive of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), in the implementation of policies and agenda to protect officers of the service.

“Let me sound a not of warming to those that like to be on the wrong side of the law that the long arm of the law will continue to catch up with them,” she said.

She also warned those informing smugglers on the movement of customs officers and making their job difficult to desist from the act or be tracked track down and prosecuted.

She called on Nigerians to embrace legitimate trade and comply with government policies so as to make the country safer and more fruitful.

(NAN)

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE