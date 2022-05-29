Cunna Stone set to wow fans with new album

The dream of every artiste is to carve a niche for themselves in the music industry while keeping their fans vibing to good and quality music.

In a bid to showcase his determination to make all his dreams come true, Ayodeji Raphael Adenaiya, professionally known as Cunna Stone is getting ready to take the industry by the storm with his debut album, ‘Unique Cliche’.

The singer and rapper who prides himself as the Rare gem of his Generation has made it public that the new album would be hitting the airwaves in May 2022.

Cunna stone, having proven to be a unique artiste with his creative skills in harnessing several genres of music to bring out hit songs, attributed the uniqueness of the album to his ability to successfully make use of all the knowledge he has acquired over the years,as well as his expertise in handling anything pertaining to music.

“Over the years I’ve been able to become a multi-instrumentalist, Producer, Song-writter, Spoken words Artiste, lyricist among other things, and as a result I’ve brought all these elements together with my years of experience to cook up something that will wow my fans and even music lovers in and outside Nigeria,”he said.

Cunna stone made his debut into the music world in October 2019 with a cover and an E.P, “Rare Gem” with 9 tracks which caught a numerous numbers of fans in the African region has continued in that stride, releasing other songs and his last single entitled ‘Feelings’.





He added that with his past record of releasing songs, his new album would with no doubt gain recognition like his previous songs.

“The world should get ready to be wowed and entertained because this new album that is dropping will become the talk of town in no time, I’m very sure of that”, he enthused.

