PDP Primary: Controversy trails Banky W’s victory

Controversy has been trialing the Peoples Democratic Party Primary election for House of Representatives in Eti-Osa Federal Constituency as loyalists of famous music star, Bankole Wellington, popular as Banky W is yet to be officially declared winner of the primary that held since Monday after he was said to have clinched the ticket.

R findings on Friday showed that all is not yet rosy for Banky W, as he is yet to be declared winner of the House of Representatives primary election on the platform of the PDP.

Many of his fans went on a wild jubilation on Monday after news emerged that the RnB singer who is contesting for the Eti-Osa Federal Constituency seat had allegedly clinched the ticket even as many people wait patiently wait for the final declaration by his party.

The music star had polled 28 votes to beat his closest opponent who was said to have scored three votes.

Meanwhile, a new twist to the‘victory’ emerged on Friday with news flying around that he had lost the election and another aspirant had been declared winner. With confusion in the camp of Banky W and his fans, some of them took to twitter to vent their anger and disappointment, warning that Banky’s victory should not be snatched from him.

Popular activist, Deji Adeyanju, on Twitter on Friday, branded the PDP a ‘cursed’ party alleging that Banky W had lost the primary. He called on the singer to resign from the PDP and join another political party to actualise his dream.





In an interview, the music star said that he believed that the delay was to enable the party to get everything right.

“I think that is the reason for the delay; if it takes some more time, there is no problem. We will be here as long as it takes, and we shall stay here till the process is completed,” he said.

