Addicto pours out mind in ‘Cloth Matter’ EP

Fast-rising music sensation, Ajani Fahad Oladimeji otherwise known as Addicto seems to be enjoying the attention is music is bringing to him at the moment. Since he dropped his much-talked about his Cloth Matter EP, the singer said he has been on new wave of fame and attention.

With shows and engagements constantly being lined up for the budding artiste, Addicto said he could relate well with the love being showed by his fans since he dropped the EP as he took his time to pour out his mind in each of the tracks.

Since he made his way into the mainstream on the music industry, Addicto has continued to reveal himself in new ways that keeps endearing him to his fans despite the fact that he only became a known name a few years ago.

Speaking about his rise on the music scene and what inspired his new project, he said his music career has been on a steady rise, thanking his fans for always throwing their weighty support behind every music project he released.

According to him, music comes easy for him as he understands what the fans want from him, adding that he has never felt a disconnect from those who appreciate his music and keep embracing any dimension he chooses to take his songs to.

“In this new four-track EP- File, Me, Origin, Save-I poured out my mind to appreciate my fans and to remind myself of my humble beginning. This is one the ways I felt I could show my fans I have got their love in my heart and to encourage them not to give up on life even when life gets really awry”, he said.





