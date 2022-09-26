CSR: MTN Foundation provides school supplies, free medic care to Lagos community

AS part of its efforts at bringing smiles to the faces of its operating environments, telecoms service provider, MTN Nigeria, through the MTN Foundation, recently provided school supplies to the students of Adeolu Secondary School, in Ajegunle community, in Lagos, through its Back2School initiative.

The Foundation also provided free medical services, through the Y’ello Doctor, for members of the community.

Speaking to the students of the school, and members of the community, Executive Secretary, MTN Foundation, Odunayo Sanya, explained that the efforts stemmed from the foundation’s passion for education and the well-being of its operating environments.

“At the MTN Foundation, we are passionate about education, because we understand that education is very important, and that is why we continue to partner with like-minded organisations to support education,” she stated.

According to her, the Foundation, through the initiatives, would be taking a huge burden off the community by providing residents free access to healthcare through its Y’ello Doctor initiative.

She added that the Foundation had in the past, the Back-To-School Initiative, supported over 5,000 Nigerian students with school stationery and supplies.

