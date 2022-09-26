Rotary Club sensitises Nigerians on embracement of peace

As part of efforts targeted at ensuring a peaceful society and in commemoration of the year 2022 International Day of Peace, Rotary Club Oyo State Peacebuilding and Conflict Prevention Committee, recently embarked on a public sensitisation to educate Nigerians on the need to embrace peace at all time.

Zonal Coordinator, Africa Peace Ambassador Awards, while speaking on the significant of the International Day of Peace, Rotarian Dr Akande Kazeem Babatunde, said:”Rotary is taking action to bring about social change. We strengthen the leaders of today and empower the peacemakers of tomorrow in Nigeria and across the world.

“We refuse to accept conflict as a way of life and our goal is to strengthen the capacity of communities to support basic education and literacy, reduce gender disparity in education, and increase adult literacy.

Past President Rotary Club of Ibadan Ring-Road, Past Assistant Governor, District 9125 and the State Coordinator, for peace building and conflict resolution in Oyo State, Rotarian Olayinka Abina noted that: “September 21 every year is International Day of Peace so we deem it fit to sensitise the people about the importance of peace in our society.

“We need to know that it is important for us to shun tribalism, we should ensure togetherness at all time. We are walking around the city of Ibadan today to sensitise people about the importance of peaceful coexistence. We need peace so that we can make progress in all that we do.”

Also speaking, Chairman, Peace Walk Committee for the public sensitisation, Past President, Rotary Club of Ibadan Elebu Metropolis and Assistant Governor, Rotary International District 9125 Nigeria, Rotarian Dr Idowu Adewunmi noted that:”Today is special to us because it is a day set aside by the United Nations for peace. Peace is important in whatever we do. The theme for this year’s international day of peace is Shun racism and build peace. In the case of Nigeria, we encourage our people to shun tribalism and embrace oneness and peaceful coexistence. It is important at this point in time when electioneering around the corner. We need peace in all areas of our lives and that is the essence of all we are doing today.”

The high point of the event was the walk around Ibadan metropolis where the general public were enlightened on the importance of maintaining peace at all time.