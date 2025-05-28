CSOs tackle Sowore over alleged hate speech

The Coalition of Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has criticized politician and human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore, for allegedly engaging in hate speech against the country.

Led by Comrade Adeniran Taiwo, members of the coalition, who converged at Eagle Square in Abuja on Wednesday, claimed that Sowore’s pattern of uncomplimentary statements has become a subtle form of programming—a dangerous re-education of youth and young adults to hate their fatherland.

They argued that by constantly portraying Nigeria as a failed and irredeemable nation, and by demonizing every attempt at leadership reform, he is allegedly planting seeds of disdain and despair in the minds of young Nigerians.

Taiwo, who is with the Transparency Advocacy for Development Initiative, particularly accused Sowore of using his media platform to mislead many Nigerians on various issues.

They also urged the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), civil society watchdogs, and media regulators to call him to order.

The coalition noted:

“Silence is complicity. To stay quiet while one man poisons the civic space with unchecked lies is to endorse impunity. There is nothing noble about a man who uses a megaphone not to amplify truth, but to wreck lives, reputations, and trust in our national identity.

“Sowore’s conduct is not activism—it is sustained aggression against public decency, masked as patriotism. Let the truth be told: his voice is no longer prophetic—it is parasitic. And if the institutions of state do not act, history will remember that a nation stood by while one man led millions into cynical hatred—not of bad governance, but of their own homeland. We refuse that legacy. We demand accountability.”

