NSCDC seals off seven private guards companies in FCT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, has sealed off seven Private Guard Companies (PGCs) for operating illegally in the capital territory.

FCT Command Acting Public Relations Officer of NSCDC, Monica Ojobi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, stating that the defaulting PGCs were sealed by NSCDC FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, during an operational tour in Abuja.

The illegal private guard companies sealed include CEWARA Security, Wuse 2; Most Bright Security, Jabi; Security China and Ebowise Security, both in Jabi.

Others are Barumark Security in Wuye, Segad Security Protection Services, Prince and Princess Estate, and Prixair Security.

The FCT Commandant stated that of the seven sealed PGCs, six were shut down for operating without licences, while one was penalised for operating with an expired licence.

He further noted that the companies were sealed for various offences, including lack of proper insignia, posing a threat to national security and public interest, failure to register as Private Guard Companies, employment of guards without approval, and refusal to register and obtain a licence.

Odumosu explained that, according to the laws governing the establishment of PGCs in Nigeria, foreigners are prohibited from operating private guard companies. Additionally, any entity employing more than one private guard is required to register and obtain a licence.

“As the regulatory agency, we must ensure compliance. According to the provision of the law, before operating a PGC, apart from registering with the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), an application for a licence must be made through NSCDC,” he stated.

The Commandant stressed that the sealing was crucial to ensuring internal security in the FCT.

He also linked some kidnapping cases and general insecurity in the territory to the lack of profiling of security guards.

“Some operators of PGCs do not understand the implications of their actions on national security.

“Many of them sew uniforms for random people without conducting proper background checks on their staff,” he said.

He added that the corps would continue routine operations to seal defaulting PGCs as a deterrent.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE