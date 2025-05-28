NAPTIP laments impacts of human trafficking, organ harvesting among vulnerable citizens

Director General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Hajia Binta Bello, on Tuesday tasked parents and Nigerian youths with the need to resist the activities of promoters of human trafficking and organ harvesting across the country.

Hajia Bello gave the charge in Abuja during the presentation of over 70 football jerseys to F.C. Wuzgak, Masaka, Nasarawa State, in commemoration of the 2025 Children’s Day, organised by the Blue North Initiative (BNI).

The NAPTIP Director General, who was represented by the Deputy Director of the Counselling and Rehabilitation Department, Mrs Ogo Adinde, warned them not to keep secrets about any issue involving a third party or strangers, and urged them to confide in their teachers, parents, and counsellors.

She said: “I want to tell you one thing, that this human trafficking you are hearing about may sound simple, but it is a very serious problem. Do you understand? It is one crime that strips a person of their dignity. And human trafficking is not just about taking children abroad. We have what is called internal trafficking. Many men and women in Nigeria are involved in this.

“They bring children from various states and rural communities to urban areas. For example, children from Enugu, Kano, or Nasarawa are brought to Abuja under false promises of schooling or employment. They end up in different hotels. And these young children are there – doing what? Doing prostitution.

“You know what prostitution is? It is against their will. Every child wants to go to school. Isn’t that true? Every child wants to learn a trade or skill. But they are deceived—by a ‘madam’, an aunt, or an uncle. Sometimes it is even a friend. A friend may say: ‘This village is not good for you, come with me. I know someone in Abuja who will help you.’

“They will lure and deceive you. Human trafficking happens in many places. In our office, we have seen so many cases involving small hotels here in Abuja. Are you hearing me? They take children there. And the girls—what happens? They are given a little money and made to believe they can make more.

“You see our young girls engaged in prostitution. And now the worst part is organ harvesting. Organ harvesting is happening.

“They will take you to someone—the ‘Oga’. He’ll say don’t worry, he’ll help you. Then they take you to a hospital. You say you’re not feeling well, maybe you have malaria. They give you an injection. You sleep. And they take your kidney. Do you know how much a kidney costs?

“So, what I’m saying is, human trafficking involves a lot of deceit. People lie. So you must not let anyone deceive you. If someone says they’ll take you abroad and pay you millions or in dollars—tell your parents. Tell your siblings. Don’t go with them blindly.

“In our department, we see many young girls and boys being deceived. They don’t know what to expect when they travel or reach a city. They end up doing things they never agreed to.

“And because children are vulnerable—you’re not yet strong or wealthy—you don’t know how to resist. So you follow them. But if someone tells you they want to take you abroad to work, say no. Nobody just takes you abroad like that.

“They prepare fake documents to smuggle you out. Many children have been trafficked within Nigeria and abroad. When they return, they share horrifying experiences.

“Some were even forced to sleep with dogs. Would you want to sleep with a dog? These are the terrible things they face. A human being should have their dignity.”

In her remarks, the Country Director of Blue North Initiative, Mrs Boma West, urged Nigerian children to shun all forms of social vices and highlighted the devastating consequences of human trafficking.