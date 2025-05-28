‘Seasoned journalist’, Kalu felicitates Sunday Dare at 59

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Wednesday, congratulated the Special Adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Media and Public Communications/Spokesperson, Sunday Dare, on the occasion of his 59th birthday.

Kalu, in a congratulatory messag,e described Dare as a seasoned journalist, communication expert and politician who has brought finesse and immense experience to the various positions he has held.

The Deputy Speaker noted that during his time as youth and sports minister, the sector recorded notable achievements and transformation.

He commended Dare for his dedication to duty as the Presidential spokesperson, saying that he has added great value to the Renewed Hope Agenda through his robust media and public relations engagements.

Kalu wished him many more years in good health and wisdom to continue to effectively do his job.

