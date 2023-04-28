A Civil Society Organisation (CSO), known as the Nigerian Watch Front Group has expressed concern over the continuous stay in office of the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments, Dr Evelyn Ngige, despite the serious allegation leveled against her.

Recall that Dr. Evelyn Ngige, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investments was alleged to have been involved in procurement scandal and alleged bribery of the Head of Service of the Federation over public procurement in order to shield her from corrupt practices prosecution following her indictment by the Nigerian Police Force.

The CSO, through Abubakar Gazali Yaro, its National Coordinator in a press release made available to Journalists in Bauchi on Friday stated that, “You may recall that the investigation ordered by the Inspector General of Police indicted the permanent secretary for contravening Section 58(4) (d)(5) of public procurement act, which is a clear criminal breach of trust capable of being prosecuted under the law.”

The CSO added that, “We are dismay that Mrs Ngige still finds herself in public office and has not been suspended for her corrupt act. The Nigerian Police Force has again invited her to appear before the IGP monitoring team to face interrogations.”

According to Abubakar Gazali Yaro, “We equally commend the Nigerian Police Force for their relentless efforts despite alleged huge financial inducement to mute over the case, this has further demonstrated the ability of the force towards criminal convictions and prosecutions of corrupt Government officials.”

“We therefore urge the anti-corruption agencies to carry out investigations for further prosecution of her corrupt act,” the CSO concluded.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE