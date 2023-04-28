The Commissioner of Police in Anambra State, Mr Echeng Echeng, has on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Usman Baba Alkali, presented cheques worth N38.7 million naira to the sixteen families of deceased officers attached to the Command.

Tribune Online gathered that the gesture is an initiative of the IGP Family Welfare Insurance Scheme aimed at giving succor to the family of Police officers who died in active service.

Also, the gesture was said to be a way of spurring officers to greatness while discharging their statutory duties with the assurance that their welfare is a priority to the leadership of the Force.

The Commissioner of Police, while presenting the cheques to the beneficiaries, thanked the Inspector-General of Police for his relentless efforts towards ensuring a good welfare package for personnel of the Force and urged the beneficiaries to use the money wisely by investing in a profitable venture that will in turn, alleviate the needs of the dependants left behind.

He noted that, in the last three months, this is the second time the Command had received similar cheques from the Inspector-General of Police and it was presented to the beneficiaries.

Mr Echeng also assured the Inspector-General of Police that, Officers and men of the Command will continue to put in their best to ensure the peace, security and safety of Anambra State.

The benefiting families thanked the Inspector-General of Police and pledged to make good use of the money.

