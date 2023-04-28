There have been reactions trailing the announcement by MultiChoice Nigeria to increase prices on its DStv and GOtv packages.

Meanwhile, the cable TV company via text messages to their customers and a public announcement on their social media platforms, has disclosed that the new prices will take effect from May 1st, 2023.

But Nigerians in their reactions, expressed displeasure over the sudden increment on cable subscriptions.

While many called for a boycott of services from the cable TV company through a Twitter hashtag trend #BoycottDStv, others are clamouring for ‘PAY AS YOU GO’ plan.

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) also reacted by giving the South African company a seven-day ultimatum to reverse its planned increase in subscription rates.

A Twitter user, Lola Okunrin tweeted: “Can we all just agree to boycott Multichoice and their products (DSTV and GOTV)?

“The increment in tariffs is getting too much. After every market day, they increase price while showing same movie over and over and over again till you know the next scene word for word. Can we?”

@tochi_OKAFOR also tweeted: They are Criminals! They increase tarriffs everytime and keep showing the same movies over and over.

Another user, Oyetayo Precious tweeted: Buy flash drive…Download films as you like. No pressure

Daniel Regha also said: “MultiChoice increasing their subscription rates makes no sense; Cos asides from news & sports channels, most stations on DStv plus GOtv are boring to watch.

“Old movies are often shown, while documentaries are always repeated. If anything, MultiChoice should be reducing prices.”