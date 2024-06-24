The Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a new programme aimed at speeding up the registration process of Virtual Assets Service Providers (VASP).

According to the regulatory body, in a notice on its website on Friday, the new programme will serve as an amendment to existing rules and is targeted at improving the current regulatory framework to fit the existing complexities of the crypto industry in the country.

In March, the Nigerian SEC announced steep changes to its Rules on Digital Assets Issuance, Offering Platforms, Exchange and Custody. The most significant aspect of the change was the increase in registration fees of VASPs from N30 million ($20,161) to N150 million ($100,806) which raised much criticism and speculation because of the potential to reduce business participation.

The latest adjustment was announced in a memo on June 21, unveiling a specific amendment to these VASP registration rules which introduces the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme (ARIP).

The new programme, which is expected to last for 30 days, creates a window of opportunity for all “operating and prospective” VASPs in Nigeria to speedily complete all requirements, thus ensuring full compliance across board.

The commission mandated all active and existing VASPs in the country to head to the SEC ePortal to commence the Accelerated Regulatory Incubation Programme.

All defaulting VASPs are liable to prosecution by the nation’s regulatory body.

The new initiative is another brainchild of SEC’s chief, Emomotimi Agama, who rode into office with a crypto-friendly reputation but his actions and initiatives since entering office have resonated wrongly on the stakeholders in the Nigerian crypto space.

