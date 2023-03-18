Sandra Nwaokolo

Borders are fascinating things. They mark the dividing line between two countries, two cultures, and two ways of life. And while they can be a source of tension and conflict, they can also be the site of some truly hilarious encounters. Let’s take a look at some of the most exciting and funny borders around the world.

Nigeria and Niger

This border is unique in that it cuts through the city of Agadez, meaning that some of the buildings in the city are technically in Niger while others are in Nigeria. It’s not uncommon for people to walk through their front doors and find that they’re suddenly in a different country! And while this might seem like a recipe for chaos, the people of Agadez seem to have adapted well, with businesses on both sides of the border thriving.

Bosnia and Croatia

We have one of the most heavily fortified borders in Europe. This is because the two countries have a long and complicated history of conflict, with the most recent war taking place in the 1990s. But while the border may be serious business, that doesn’t mean there aren’t moments of levity. One particularly amusing sight is the town of Dubrava, which straddles the border. The local school is divided in half, with one side in Bosnia and the other in Croatia. During recess, kids from both sides play together, tossing balls back and forth across the border without a care in the world.

Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary

The Szoborpark is a sculpture park that sits at the intersection of Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary. The park, built after the fall of the Iron Curtain in 1991, is a symbol of unity among the three countries. Its sculptures were created by artists from around the world and are designed with a triangular shape to represent each of the three nations. But what’s really cool about this park is the triangular picnic table. It’s a spot where people from all over, whether it be Austria, Slovakia, Hungary, or anywhere else, can sit down together, enjoy a sandwich, and forget about the borders that might separate them. It’s a reminder that borders are just man-made lines, and that we all have more in common than we might think.

USA and Mexico

It is one of the most famous in the world, and it’s also one of the most heavily patrolled. But that hasn’t stopped people from trying to get across in some truly inventive ways. One of the most bizarre was when a man tried to smuggle himself into the US inside a hollowed-out surfboard. Unfortunately for him, border patrol agents quickly caught on to his plan and he was promptly arrested.

The Netherlands and Belgium





This border is a strange one because it’s marked by a series of white crosses. These crosses were originally placed there to mark the border between the two countries, but over time they’ve become a popular tourist attraction. Visitors are encouraged to walk along the border and take selfies with one foot in each country.

Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay

They share a border, and it’s a border that’s seen some truly unusual sights. But perhaps even more bizarre is the “Friendship Bridge” that connects Paraguay and Brazil. This bridge is so narrow and so traffic is regulated by a traffic light that’s controlled by a person sitting in a booth at the centre of the bridge.

Haskell Public Library

This is located on the border between Stanstead, Québec, and Vermont. The library is in Canada, but most of its books are in the United States. This has led to some amusing situations where patrons have to cross the border to borrow a book, or where library staff have to run across the border to retrieve a book that’s been requested by a patron. The library even has a black line running through the middle of its reading room, marking the border between the two countries.

So there you have it, some of the most interesting and funny borders around the world. From smugglers in surfboards to kids playing across international borders, these borders prove that even in times of tension and conflict, there’s always room for a little humour.

