Subair Mohammed

Hoodlums have attacked and chased away non-Yoruba-speaking voters from voting in Oshodi-Isolo, Lagos.

The hoodlums, wielding iron rods and sticks, invaded the polling units located across Ajao Estate ward in Oshodi-Isolo LCDA where voters were gathered anticipating the arrival of electoral officials who as of 8:53 a.m., were yet to arrive at the Polling Units.

Pandemonium broke out as prospective voters in their multitude scampered to safety to escape the attack.

Similarly, in Egbe-Idimu LCDA, although the process started almost 2 hours behind the scheduled time of 8. a.m. it nonetheless recorded a massive turnout of voters.

At a Polling unit in Abanishe Junction, Agodo, agents of political parties were seen moving from house to house scouting and encouraging voters, particularly the youth, to partake in the exercise.

Presiding Officer, Polling Unit 150, Ward H, Ifako-Ijaiye, Olatunji Esther, disclosed that at 9:22 a.m., only 20 voters had been accredited out of 115 registered voters.

She said, “We have not accredited many voters. The turnout is better compared to the last exercise. We are expecting the people to come out.”

In Polling unit 070, in Ward H, Olaniyi Street, Ifako-Ijaiye LCDA, voters trickle in for accreditation.

The Presiding Officer, Ademisan Ayokunle disclosed as of 8:40, only one voter out of 55 registered voters was accredited for voting.

In PU 010, Ward H, puposhola street, Ifako, accreditation commenced at 8:25 am while voting was yet to commence as of 9:01 am.





Olabisi Fatima Ogungbemi, a voter in Polling unit 150, Ward H, shared her optimism about the process, saying, “The exercise was very peaceful. We hope the turnout will be massive. The accreditation started early and voting commenced immediately.”

