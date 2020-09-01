Cross River North: We have no anointed candidate ― APC NWC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee led by Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has said it has no anointed candidate for the legislative by-election in Cross River North Senatorial by-election in Cross River State.

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Yekini Nabena said the refutation was compelling against the backdrop of the allegation by a former presidential aide, “Chief Okoi Obono-Obla alleging an attempt to ‘foist’ a predetermined candidate in the forthcoming Cross River North Senatorial District by-elections.

“There are no preferred, pre-determined or anointed aspirants.”

Nabena further maintained that “under the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led caretaker committee, the party is already moving in a new and progressive direction whereby things are done properly and internal democracy is the norm.

“The party will continue to give all aspirants a level playing field while also ensuring that only those with impeccable records and are popularly elected are presented as APC candidates in all elections.”

The statement also revealed that the appeal committee has cleared all party aspirants to contest the September 3 primary election to elect APC candidates for the October 31 concurrent legislative by-elections scheduled to be conducted across eight states of the Federation.

