Cross River North bye-election: Ayade commends voters turnout, urges spirit of sportsmanship

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State on Saturday commended the voters’ turnout in the Cross River North Senatorial and State House of Assembly bye-elections, describing it as impressive.

The governor made the commendation, shortly after casting his vote at ward 004, Kakum town hall, Ikpong, Obudu Local Government Area of the state.

While expressing a strong belief that his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, would win the election, Ayade said his political structure across the district would guarantee success for the party.

“I am very impressed and you can see that even though it is still early in the day the crowd is huge. This is a very massive polling unit. It is at the epicentre of our ward and it is very huge”, he enthused.

The governor noted that for every election there must be a winner and a loser and advised that whoever won the election must be magnanimous in victory.

This was just as he urged whoever would lose the election to accept the outcome in good faith.

According to him, “they (candidates) should show the spirit of sportsmanship. Anybody who ends up as the loser should not see the defeat as the end of the world”.

“We should put our differences aside and move on. We are all from the larger Ogoja senatorial district. Whoever wins is from Ogoja and we will all stand by the person. Both the winner and loser must have an open mind and find a way to collaborate and work together. The world is a dynamic place. If you win today, tomorrow you may lose”, Ayade counselled.

He said the election, judging from what he had seen at his polling unit, was free and fair, adding, “with what I am seeing here, if this is the situation across the entire senatorial district, then we will have a very free and fair election”.