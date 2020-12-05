BREAKING: Harry Akande dies at 77

Chief Harry Ayoade Akande is dead. He is the second Ibadan billionaire to die this year after the passing away of the Parakoyi, Chief Bode Akindele.

Chief Harry Akande, the Agba Oye of Ibadanland and one-time president aspirant was born in 1943 in Ibadan. He was aged 77.

According to a statement by a member of the family, Olumide Akande, Chief Akande died, “in the early hours of Saturday, December 5, 2020.

“Our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness.

“Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

“But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

“His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

“As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”