Insecurity: Military Air strikes neutralize terrorists in Sambisa forests — DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that as part of concerted efforts to end insurgency activities in the country, the Air strikes from the air task force of Operation Lafiya Dole has neutralized several terrorists in Bone, Mudu and Sambisa forests areas of Borno State.

This was contained in a statement made available to news men in Abuja by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General John Eneche.

He said several terrorists’ hideouts were also destroyed during the operation carefully executed by the gallant troops.

According to him, ”the air strikes were executed by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships, after series of intelligence, reports revealed that the three locations were being used as staging areas where the terrorists store their weapons and logistics items as well as plan and launch attacks.”

Gen. Eneche further explained that the NAF attack aircraft engaged the target areas in successive passes, leading to the destruction of some of their structures and logistics stores as well as the neutralization of several of the insurgents.

He added that during the operation, a suspected anti-aircraft gun station was also taken out at the Sambisa ‘S’ Region as the terrorists fired at the NAF attack aircraft.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE