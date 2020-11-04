Critical documents not destroyed during attack on NPA ― Bala Usman

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman has stated that the attack on the agency’s headquarters during the violence that erupted as a result of the EndSARS protest in Lagos, did not affect critical documents.

The NPA boss who disclosed this while addressing journalists after an on-the-spot assessment of the damage at the headquarters recently, said critical information like finance, contract and payment documents of the authority were always kept in a fire proof security safe, and thus were not destroyed in the inferno that razed some sections of the agency’s headquarters during the attack by unknown persons.

According to the NPA Managing Director, “What is paramount is that our services were not interrupted. Our network and our systems have been functional. Within two days of the incident, we’ve been able to resume. All port operations continued within 24 hours of the attack.

“We were able to ensure that critical information and documents are safe. All our financing and payment documents have always been kept in a fire proof safe, and were not in any way affected.”

