Truckers, agents move to take control of traffic in Apapa

Frustrated by the high level extortion allegedly by the Presidential task force deployed to manage the Apapa traffic, truck owners operating at the Lagos port in partnership with freight forwarders said they have begun moves to take control of movement of trucks in and out of the ports.

The group under the aegis of Committee of Freight Forwarders and Maritime Truck Owners had accused the task team of extorting between N150,000 and N180,000 from truckers before they could access the ports.

A member of the group and Chairman, Association of Maritime Truck Owners (AMATO), Chief Remi Ogungbemi, who disclosed the development in a chat with newsmen, said the partnership with the freight forwarders became necessary since they are in the business of clearing containers from the ports.

Ogungbemi while maintaining that the task force has overstayed its purpose and therefore be disbanded said the extortion by the task team along the port corridors is largely responsible to the rising cost of goods in the market.

He said the group had written and consulted with the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that everyone is carried along on its plan.

