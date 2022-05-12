Criminalising ransom payment

Kidnapping has been the major security catastrophe threatening the lives of Nigerians in far and near places. In northern Nigeria, there are specific places in some states that are referred to as ‘death zones’ due to frequent activities of bandits. They roam around unchallenged by security forces, taking innocent people to their dens and release them only when ransoms are paid.

People in those areas no longer sleep with both eyes close; they are taken on roads during travels, in their houses at nights, at social gatherings such as wedding, naming ceremonies etc. In most times, majority of kidnappers sprouted in the same communities or neighborhood they attack, their victims are mostly students, villagers, low-level politicians, moderate businessmen while those in government and owners of industries are enjoying maximum security both at home and abroad. The prohibition of ransom payment to kidnappers would not end the barbaric act but escalate the situation.

It is obvious that any time ordinary citizens are affected in criminal acts or chaos, government pays less attention but whenever their families or political allies fall victims, they do everything possible in bringing them out and punish the perpetrators. Recent criminalization and passage of ransom payment by the lawmakers during plenary titled the ‘Terrorism (Prevention) Act 2013’ explained that 15-year jail term will be served for paying ransom to free someone who has been kidnapped, and abduction that lead to loss of lives is punishable by death. Kidnappers upon hearing that might decide to kill victims even after collecting ransom. It happened in Kano State where people kidnapped were sent to their early graves after ransoms were delivered.

In a video shared last month by gangs that kidnapped train travelers on Kaduna-Abuja way, they stated categorically that government knew their needs and threatened to kill those taken if their demands are not met. I am calling on government to reconsider the new law. They should imagine themselves or relatives as victims, would they let themselves rot in dens forever or they will pay and be free? If a small fire is not extinguished early, it may blaze-up and burn us all. Therefore security is everybody’s business. Let us report suspicious persons or activities in our communities to the nearest security agency for urgent actions.

Mukhtar Kobi, garbakobim@gmail.com

